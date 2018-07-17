San Antonio — If you have a tattoo, you can get 20 percent off your order at Taco Cabana on Tuesday.

It's all in celebration of National Tattoo Day.

The offer is valid on Tuesday, July 17 from 3 pm to midnight.

Restrictions include:

Guest must mention the offer to cashier to redeem.

Valid Tuesday, July 17 only; 3 pm to Midnight.

One coupon per person, per visit.

Not valid with alcohol.

Valid at participating restaurants only.

Not available through online ordering.

Customer pays all applicable taxes.

Alterations void this offer; restrictions apply.

© 2018 KENS