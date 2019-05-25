DALLAS — Three street racing cars led to a deadly accident that claimed a child's life Friday night in Dallas.

Police say drivers of a Ford Mustang, a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger were racing each other at about 7:30 p.m. in the 10700 block of Lake June Road when they encountered a Chevy Impala making a left turn.

The Dodge Challenger T-boned the Chevy Impala, causing it to spin several times. Olivia Mendez, 9, was ejected from the Impala and died at the hospital. Another child in a car seat suffered critical injuries while the driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was arrested after being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of the Mustang and Charger fled the scene but were apprehended a short time later.