DALLAS — Three people changing a tire were killed when they were hit by another vehicle on LBJ Freeway at Webb Chapel around 3:30 AM Sunday morning.

The men were standing outside a Toyota Rav 4 SUV when they were struck by a Chevy Silverado pick-up. Three other people, two in the Rav 4 and another passenger in the pick-up were also injured.

The driver of the pick-up ran from the scene and faces charges of manslaughter as well as failure to stop and render aid.

Identities of the victims have not been released.