Two weeks after they were born, three of the four Waco quadruplets were discharged on Wednesday from Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

On May 21, their mother Vivian Van Groder, thought she was pregnant with triplets, but ended up birthing quadruplets and making Waco history at the same time.

Van Gorder underwent a Caesarean section, but while her doctor was delivering the babies, he felt an extra elbow. To everyone's surprise, another baby girl was waiting to come out, marking the first ever birth of quadruplets at that Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco. Doctors say two of the girls and one of the boys went home on Wednesday. They say the oldest baby boy is a little slower on the feeding so he has to stay in the hospital until Friday or Saturday.

“They'll have all four of them by this weekend if everything works out, said Dr. Amanda Hutchens. "The chances of all four of them doing so well and having an easy stay with us has been better than we expected."

Doctors say it’s a once in a lifetime experience for most of them

In total, two boys and two girls were born. They each weighed between four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half pounds.

“We are ready and excited and we know that God is going to give us strength and ability to take care of these babies,” said Van Gorder.

Van Groder’s husband Chis, who is a professor at Baylor University says he’s happy too.

“The old folks have a saying, too blessed to be stressed and blessed by the best. We are thankful to God that we are going home.”

Because the Van Gorders were not expecting a fourth baby, they did not have a fourth name ready, but are happy to announce the last baby born was named Grace. The other three babies are Erik, Tristan, and Clare.

