Beaumont — An unpleasant surprise for many residents today in Beaumont as a rattlesnake was found in the parking lot near Dowlen and Concord.

A Jasper woman was signing into her appointment at Dentures and Dental Services when she noticed a snake outside the door.

Robert Seman was the man in the video who captured the snake. Seman says he is just happy nobody got hurt.

"I'm glad I was able to deal with him before he got hurt--that's the only thing I'm happy about no one got hurt snake didn't get hurt no one got bit he's way out of his element he's not from here," Seman said.

Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country, was called out to the location to trap the snake and confirmed it was a rattlesnake.

The snake is a female cenebrake rattlesnake and believed to be between 6 and 8 years old. Its nickname is a timber rattlesnake.

Saurage told 12News he thinks the snake hitched a ride from Jasper, in the car with the woman, and escaped once she parked and went in.

This snake is a a very venomous snake and if you ar bit you could die within hours or spend up to three weeks being treated in the hospital.

The snake is currently being transported to Gator Country where it will live out the rest of its days.

© 2018 KBMT