HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A two-year-old boy who was left home alone died early Monday in a fire in west Harris County.

A teenager, who was supposed to be babysitting the victim, told Houston Fire Department invesigators she left the boy alone to go to the store.

The girl said she returned to the Cozumel Apartments on Sierra Blanca to find heavy smoke pouring out of the apartment.

She was taken to Ben Taub where she's being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire started on the kitchen stove, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the complex near Highway 6 and Westpark.

The Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a third floor unit. They were able to put out the small fire with two cans of water.

The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was declared dead, said a Harris County Fire Marshal Office spokeswoman.

The fire did not spread or damage any other units.

The HCFMO and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

