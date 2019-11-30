Two of the three children reported missing after a vehicle was swept up in a creek in Tonto Basin during a rainstorm were found dead on Saturday. The search continues on Monday for the third missing child.

New video from Randy Roberson shows the vehicle being pulled out of the floodwaters in Tonto Basin and the area where hundreds of volunteers and officials are searching for the missing child.

The sheriff's office said the two children found dead Saturday were each about 5 years old, one boy and one girl.

Austin Rawlings, of Peoria, has been identified as the 5-year-old girl found dead.

She was a kindergartener at West Wing Elementary School in Peoria. Deer Valley Unified Schools sent out the following letter to parents on Monday:

Dear West Wing Parents & Guardians,

It is with great sadness that I share with you the news that a member of our West Wing Family passed away this weekend. Austin Rawlings died this weekend in a tragic drowning accident in the Tonto Basin. Austin was a Kindergartener at West Wing School in Mrs. Trefzger’s classroom.

There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow that accompanies the death of Austin. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.

Students can be deeply affected by such a tragic loss, and we want to share with you the efforts we have made to help your child cope at this difficult time.

Psychologists and counselors with our district flight team provided assistance and support today at West Wing, and they will continue to provide support to anyone on our campus who needs it. During this time, your child may be feeling confused and have a lot of questions about this situation. It is important to listen to your child and discuss his or her concerns. On the back of this letter are guidelines for parents of grieving children.

Our school community is saddened by this loss. We feel fortunate to belong to such a strong and compassionate school community, where we can support each other through difficult times. I thank you for your support, and if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our office at 623-376-5000.

Sincerely,Dr. Linda Price-Barry Principal

Crews resumed the search Monday morning using dogs, boats from multiple law enforcement agencies. Rescue teams were planning on using helicopters and drones.

Officials say 300 volunteers and 11 agencies were assisting in the search on Sunday.

Crews are searching from Roosevelt Lake to the Bar X Crossing using airboats with search dogs on them. Helicopters are in the air and they will utilize drones when helicopters are unable to fly.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office gave this update on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office first reported the children, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, missing after crews found a "military-type" vehicle submerged in water on Friday.

The sheriff's posse confirmed Saturday this was the truck pulled out of the water:

Six people – a man, a woman and four children – were rescued from the creek when the vehicle was found, the sheriff's office said.

Everyone in the vehicle was family members. The sheriff's office said Sunday that they would not identify the victims or anyone involved because of the ongoing investigation.

The group was believed to be in town for a family reunion during the holiday.

The incident happened near Highway 188 and Bar X Crossing around 4 p.m., according to Gila County Undersheriff Michael Johnson.

Radar indicated a strong storm cell was dropping heavy rain in the area right across Highway 188 at that time.

The vehicle was found about 600 to 1,000 yards from the crossing.

The first child's body was found about three miles downstream from where the vehicle was found. The children were found at 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively, according to the sheriff's office. Next of kin have been notified for both children.

The sheriff's office said there were barricades on either side of the creek and signs that said "Do not cross when flooded" when the incident happened.

The crossing had been closed hours before the truck tried to cross.

It was not immediately known why the group tried to cross the creek. The creek only flows during storm runoff.

Drivers “really need to not ignore that. It’s very dangerous. It’s very hazardous,” Dodd said in announcing the first death. “In this case, this horrible and tragic incident ... that’s what happens when you ignore these types of signs.”

The vehicle was described as an "oversized vehicle" with a flat-bed trailer and a cab.

The vehicle did not overturn but was partially submerged. The sheriff's office initially said the vehicle was completely submerged.

Tonto Creek is about 55 miles northeast of Phoenix.

