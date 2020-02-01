ARLINGTON, Texas — If you have been wondering about what that pyramid is just off Interstate 30 in Arlington, you’re not alone.

It’s a new and exciting space that the creators are calling a temple of entertainment.

They call it PY1.

"We believe in technology being an incredibly powerful connector between human beings, a powerful emotional creator," said creative director Mathieu Gatien. "I think the vision of PY1 is to create a new house of stories."

And it's all built using the latest tech.

"We’re bringing technology, we’re bringing entertainment. We’re merging them all together," said event coordinator Travis Paterson.

"We’re bringing technology, we’re bringing multimedia, 360-degree projections, and kinetic lights that are moving up and down. You have everything that wouldn’t normally all be in one place, smashed together in one place."

It’s the newest project from the founder of Cirque Du Soleil, and Arlington is its first stop in the United States after launching in Montreal.

Through at least the end of February, there will be two different shows on offer throughout the week for people of all ages, and on Friday and Saturday nights, they’ll convert the venue into more of a dance club with concerts.

"There’s no seating like we see in a normal theater," said CEO Stephane Mongeau. "There’s no seating like you see with shows in a stadium. It will be different for all the shows that we’re going to bring."

'Through the Echoes' is a one-of-a-kind multimedia show that hopes to take the visitor on a journey through space. 'Stella – The Time Machine Journey' is a show encouraging participation that sounds just like its title: a journey in a giant time machine.

“It’s truly a magical thing to watch once it’s all together,” Paterson said.

If you are interested in purchasing or you’d simply like more information on PY1, you can click here.

