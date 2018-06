A part of Interstate 30 has been closed down in Benton after a livestock trailer overturned and a bull got loose.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted Friday afternoon that the westbound lanes of I-30 were closed down around 2:30 p.m.

Saline Co: I-30 WB is closed due to an overturned trailer and a bull on the loose in Benton (mm 118). Monitor at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic #cnatraffic pic.twitter.com/3pxgw8RvSQ — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 29, 2018

Police said the bull was detained around mile marker 118.

