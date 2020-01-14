NEW ORLEANS — President Donald Trump took the field in the Superdome before the CFP National Championship game to a warm welcome from football fans.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump came onto the field for the National Anthem before LSU and Clemson kicked off.

The President and his wife were shown on the Superdome big boards as fans chanted "four more years!" and "USA!"

RELATED: Pres. Trump talks football, impeachment, more at LSU-Clemson championship

Earlier this season, Trump attended the LSU/Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. He's also attended the last two National Championship games.

When asked by a pool reporter which team he was rooting for, the President said "both."

LSU fans may believe he's a true Tigers fan though.

The President called LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron after LSU's semi-finals win over Oklahoma.

"I was very honored to get a call from President Trump. He was very pleasant to talk to, very complimentary of our football team, our coaching staff, complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us, and was complimentary to the way we played all year and wished us good luck in the game," Orgeron said.

MORE COVERAGE

Louisiana star Lauren Daigle sang National Anthem at CFB title game

Coach O's high school forms giant 'O' on the field he used to play on

Live Updates: LSU vs Clemson in CFP National Championship

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.