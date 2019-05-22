ATLANTA — A director scouting potential locations in Georgia for shooting a new TV series has dropped those plans, citing the state's strict new abortion law, Time.com reported Tuesday.

Scouts were looking at the Savannah area on behalf of director Reed Morano, and she had been due to fly to Georgia to look for suitable locations to shoot a new show for Amazon Studios called "The Power."

“We had no problem stopping the entire process instantly,” Morano, who won an Emmy for directing three episodes of Hulu’s "The Handmaid's Tale," told TIME. “There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there.”

Morano is one of the first directors to publicly pull a project out of Georgia after the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the so-called "heartbeat" bill, legislation that prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

GOP Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill on May 7. However, it is not due to take effect until Jan. 1.

Read more on this story on the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

