SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested 11 people, including two East Texans, in an anti-human trafficking operation in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Seven of the suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution, including:

Demarcus L. Metcalf, of Shreveport, LA

Grant Michael Williams, of Shreveport

Kameron Montana Jeane, of Gloster, LA

Joshua Shane Stewart, of Bossier City, LA

Mark A. Hardy, of Haughton, LA

Clay Lee Gordy, of Montgomery, TX

Edwin Tremain Thomas, of Shreveport, LA

Three were arrested for prostitution, including:

Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker, of Shreveport, LA

Lamarcus L. Daniels, of Shreveport, LA

Kasey D. May, of Marshall, TX

Talissie A. Williams, of Marshall, was arrested for inciting prostitution.

According to the Louisiana State Police, a large collection of federal, state and local law enforcement worked jointly to investigate human trafficking in the area and the make arrests.