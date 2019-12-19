SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested 11 people, including two East Texans, in an anti-human trafficking operation in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Seven of the suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution, including:
- Demarcus L. Metcalf, of Shreveport, LA
- Grant Michael Williams, of Shreveport
- Kameron Montana Jeane, of Gloster, LA
- Joshua Shane Stewart, of Bossier City, LA
- Mark A. Hardy, of Haughton, LA
- Clay Lee Gordy, of Montgomery, TX
- Edwin Tremain Thomas, of Shreveport, LA
Three were arrested for prostitution, including:
- Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker, of Shreveport, LA
- Lamarcus L. Daniels, of Shreveport, LA
- Kasey D. May, of Marshall, TX
Talissie A. Williams, of Marshall, was arrested for inciting prostitution.
According to the Louisiana State Police, a large collection of federal, state and local law enforcement worked jointly to investigate human trafficking in the area and the make arrests.