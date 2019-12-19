SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana State Police arrested 11 people, including two East Texans, in an anti-human trafficking operation in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Seven of the suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution, including: 

  • Demarcus L. Metcalf, of Shreveport, LA
  • Grant Michael Williams, of Shreveport
  • Kameron Montana Jeane, of Gloster, LA
  • Joshua Shane Stewart, of Bossier City, LA
  • Mark A. Hardy, of Haughton, LA
  • Clay Lee Gordy, of Montgomery, TX
  • Edwin Tremain Thomas, of Shreveport, LA

Three were arrested for prostitution, including: 

  • Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker, of Shreveport, LA
  • Lamarcus L. Daniels, of Shreveport, LA
  • Kasey D. May, of Marshall, TX

Talissie A. Williams, of Marshall, was arrested for inciting prostitution. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, a large collection of federal, state and local law enforcement worked jointly to investigate human trafficking in the area and the make arrests.