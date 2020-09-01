WACO, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted two men on Capital Murder charges for the death a Waco Independent School District student in September. Daezion Watkins and Elijah Jamal Craven will be tried for the death of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul.

Police said a Baylor employee found McPhaul's body was found near Oakwood Cemetery after he was shot and killed Sept. 10.

RELATED: Shooting victim found dead next to cemetery was Waco ISD student

McPhaul was a student at McLennan County Challenge Academy.

According to police, a family member was driving Daezion Watkins to the Waco Police Department to turn himself in November when he jumped out of the car and ran away.

WPD patrol officers, detectives and a K-9 officer later found Watkins hiding in a backyard in the 3100 block of Edna St.

Watkins is also facing an additional charge of evading arrest.

Elijah Jamal Craven, 17, was arrested in October.

RELATED: Teen to be charged with murder in death of Waco ISD student

WPD said McPhaul's death is still under investigation.