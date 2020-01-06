WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a car lost control and hit several trees in Waco. Police say it happened Sunday night just before 8 p.m. on the 2400 Block of W. Lakeshore Drive.

Officers say the vehicle was headed westbound when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway and hit trees.

The driver, 25-year-old Colbert Dee Murphy-Long, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. Police are still working to identify the passenger.

