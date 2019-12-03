KILLEEN, Texas — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will host its 100th unaccompanied veteran burial this week to honor two Army veterans.

An unaccompanied veteran is defined as a service member who has no next of kin.

The first, and 100th veteran the cemetery will host will honor Major Lee Shotwell Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery's Facebook page.

The second service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday for U.S. Army Veteran John Lynn Loyd, according to the Facebook page.

A special display was set up Monday at the Texas State Capitol Ground Floor Rotunda in honor of the 100th unaccompanied veteran burial.

Sen. Ted Cruz posted details about Lloyd's burial on his Twitter page, in addition to Shotwell and a Navy Veteran AN Ralph Ardith Fowler, who will be buried at Rio Grande Valley Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas on Tuesday.

The community is invited to attend both services to support Shotwell and Lloyd for serving the country.

“We do not leave Veterans behind,” cemetery officials said in a Facebook post.

