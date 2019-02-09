TEMPLE, Texas — Selling lemonade in Texas just got very easy after a bill passed that allows Texas minors to sell lemonade, or other non-alcoholic beverages, on private property. In the past they had to worry about getting into trouble with authorities, and public health departments. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott wanted to change that and made it clear to those young entrepreneurs on Twitter after signing the bill.

While selling lemonade got easier the purchasing of tobacco products got harder. Texans will now have to wait until their 21 birthday to purchase any cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or tobacco and nicotine products. Senator Joan Huffman created this bill in hopes of creating a “Social distance between young students and those old enough to purchase them”. According to the center of disease control and prevention 9/10 people addicted to nicotine tried smoking before the age of 18

When Gov Abbot signed the bill, Texas became the 16th state to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco.

Another law that took effect in Texas today is the criminalization of sending unwanted sexual content. This includes text messages, or over social media platforms. The electronic transmission of explicit content will be a Class C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500, if the person who received it did not give consent.