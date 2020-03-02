PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The related video above was published in July 2019.

Summer is still a few months away, but a local water park is already looking to hire hundreds of positions.

Typhoon Texas said Monday it is looking to fill 600 seasonal jobs at its Austin location as it prepares for another summer season.

The water park needs part-time, seasonal positions for the following areas: water safety, front gate, food and beverage, cabanas and bars, maintenance, retail, birthdays, park services, in-park entertainment, cash control and parking lot attendants.

Aside from a paycheck, Typhoon Texas also offers many incentives. Seasonal hires will receive free admission on their days off and friends and family passes. The water park also gives college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

RELATED:

Nearly $1M contract approved for Typhoon Texas modifications, intersection improvements

Team Daybreak takes major wipeout on 'PFlowrider' surf simulator at Typhoon Texas

“We like to say it’s a summer job you can brag about,” said Typhoon Texas General Manager Ty Weitzel. “In addition to earning money, many members of our team come here for their first jobs and return summer after summer to work with friends, have fun and learn great job skills that can be applied to a wide variety of future.”

Typhoon Texas will open to the public during the weekends starting on April 25. The water park will be open daily during the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

You can apply online if you're interested in a position.

RELATED VIDEO: Team Daybreak takes a wipeout at Typhoon Texas

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

BALD: 'Comfortable' Jason Momoa in Rocket Mortgage commercial had fans disturbed

Austin 22-year-old 'gets her life back' with new migraine treatment

Big cool down in Central Texas mid-week