ALPINE, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team used a dominating run game to take control early and the Cru never looked back in a 68-7 victory over Sul Ross State Saturday in Alpine. UMHB improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The loss drops the Lobos to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the ASC.

Markeith Miller capped a 78-yard Cru drive with a four-yard touchdown run to give UMHB a 6-0 lead just 3:52 into the game. Nicholas Medina added a 29-yard field goal to stretch it to 9-0 at the end of the first quarter. Miller added another four-yard scoring run before DeNerian Thomas hit T.J. Josey with a 28-yard scoring strike. Marquis Duncan would sandwich TD runs of ten and six yards around Miller’s 16-yard scoring scamper to put UMHB up 44-0 at halftime. Duncan scored on a 14-yard run early in the third quarter before Sul Ross finally put a touchdown on the board. Olan Vining scored on an eight-yard run, Thomas hit Demetrius Taylor with a 31-yard touchdown toss and Medina connected on a 31-yard field goal to close out the scoring.

The Cru rolled up 533 yards rushing in the victory and finished with 690 yards of total offense. UMHB limited the Lobos to 26 yards rushing and 112 total yards. The Cru controlled the ball for 34:29 and forced two turnovers in the contest.

Miller ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns, Vining added 123 rushing yards and Duncan ran for 120 yards and three more scores. Thomas was 3-4 passing for 64 yards and two scores and Jase Hammack went 8-12 for 92 yards. Josey led the UMHB receiving corps with three catches for 46 yards and a score. Joey Longoria had a team-high six tackles and Jefferson Fritz intercepted his third pass of the season.

Fabian Baeza was 11-23 passing for 56 yards for Sul Ross. Jordan Lewandowski caught three passes for 26 yards and Williton Grear ran for 22 yards on eight carries. Levah Terry led the Lobos defense with 18 tackles, 12 of them solos.

The Cru extended its regular season winning streak to 24 games in a row with the victory. UMHB will close out its three-game season opening road trip at Texas Lutheran next Saturday. The Cru and Bulldogs will kick off at 6 pm in Seguin in another ASC showdown.

