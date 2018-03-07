Scientists believe they found and recovered fragments of a meteorite off the coast of Grays Harbor County on Monday.

"This has been an experience of a lifetime," said Dr. Marc Fries, a cosmic dust curator with NASA, who was on the expedition.

The meteor fell into the Pacific Ocean after lighting up the skies near the Washington coast on March 7.

NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers worked with the Ocean Exploration trust to search for fragments Monday using two remotely operated underwater vehicles.

WATCH: Raw footage of search for meteorite fragments

If the fragments are confirmed to be from the meteor, the discovery would be the first of its kind, according Fries.

"We could not be happier," said Fries.

Fries said Monday's search, which was an intentional, targeted look for meteorites, had never happened before.

On Thursday, researchers will give two public presentations about their findings in Port Angeles and Aberdeen:

Thursday, July 5, 10-11 a.m.

Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P Smith Drive, Aberdeen

Schermer Building, Room 4134

Thursday, July 5, 6-7 p.m.

Peninsula College

1502 East Lauridsen Boulevard, Port Angeles

Keegan Hall (M Building), Room M125

© 2018 KING