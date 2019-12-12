SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is putting out an urgent call for blood this week.

The center says the demand for blood is exceeding their collections, leaving the region served by the center with low supply.

Blood donations actually go down during December with fewer blood drives at businesses and school during the holidays.

"With the holidays approaching, we need to get ahead of the situation, because collections typically decline, but patients’ needs do not,” said Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Waltman.

The holidays also pose a higher risk of major emergency, making it crucial to have a large blood supply in the area.

“In a critical situation, the blood needs to be on-hand and ready to be transfused,” Waltman said. “And the need is always there – once every four minutes, someone in South Texas needs blood.”

The center is extending its opening hours starting Thursday to make it more convenient for people to donate.

Anyone over the age of 17 may donate and must be in general good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors of 16 years of age must have a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 120 pounds.

Donors can visit SouthTexasBlood.org/WeNeedYou to find locations and hours and to set up an appointment.

