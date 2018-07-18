AUSTIN, Texas — Meechaiel Criner was found guilty of capital murder in connection to the death of University of Texas at Austin student Haruka Weiser on April 3, 2016.

Officials said Weiser was on her way home from dance practice when she was attacked. Her naked, bruised body was found covered with brush between two boulders alongside Waller Creek on April 5, 2016.

Haruka Weiser's death: What we know so far

Prosecutors said she was strangled to death with a yellow nylon strap. They said she also suffered injuries to her face, and it appeared her head was beaten against a hard object, possibly a boulder.

Criner was not only accused of murdering the UT dance freshman, he's also suspected of sexually assaulting her.

Here's everything you need to know:

Places to know

Waller Creek: Weiser’s body was found covered with brush, between two boulders alongside the creek.

Medical Arts building: Firefighters and police found Criner asleep next to a small fire in a vacant building. They told him to pack up his belongings, and police took him to a shelter, LifeWorks.

LifeWorks shelter: Police arrested Criner on April 8, 2016 at the shelter. They also collected several items as evidence.

UT storage room: Criner was spotted on March 30, 2016 in the room filled with various items like a backpack, ropes, tools, cleaning supplies, a shopping cart with food and electronics.

No more DNA evidence

In pretrial hearings, the judge opted to toss out DNA evidence from the crime scene because of an error when it was processed in the DPS lab.

Day one of testimony: Father and friends speak about final moments

Witnesses said Weiser was working as a stagehand and was last seen wearing all black, carrying a blue duffel bag with items, including a laptop, a sweater, a book from her parents and a calculus book to do homework. A witness said she suddenly stopped answering texts around 9:40 p.m. Prosecutors said police later found what they believe are Weiser’s belongings and clothes among Criner’s belongings.

Day two of testimony: 650 hours of security footage later

Security technicians said surveillance video showed an African American man following someone, dressed in black, down a path around 9:40 p.m. on April 3, 2016. They said the man was wearing an orange bandana on his neck, a black jacket with patches on the sleeve, a backpack and glasses. The person had a red, women’s bike that appeared to have tape on the handlebars.

Weiser's friends said she had a blue & red duffel bag with her the night she was killed. In surveillance video yesterday, a security technician said he saw a man on a bike carrying a blue duffel bag. He said it's the same man they saw follow someone down a path earlier that night — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 13, 2018

At 11:25 p.m. he was spotted again, missing glasses and holding a blue bag. On other days, they saw him wearing a green trench coat and a neon green T-shirt.

Day three of testimony: Not so vacant building

Firefighters said they remember seeing a half-burnt, black shoe near the fire they found Criner next to, a notebook with math problems and a red women’s bike, which they took to the station for safekeeping. Dashcam video shows Criner with a few bags, including a blue duffel that prosecutors said is Weiser’s. A police officer recalled seeing a silver laptop in his backpack.

"It strikes me as odd that someone who is homeless can afford to have something like that." This is what Officer Gonzalez says what going through his head when he saw a silver laptop in one of the bags. Prosecutors say that laptop belonged to Haruka Weiser. @KVUE — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 13, 2018

A detective said he found items later shown as evidence in a trash bin outside the building. The items included a half-burnt, black shoe, black pants, a black turtleneck, a black jacket and an orange bandana. He also collected items from the burnt pile and suspects someone tried to destroy Weiser’s phone, which was never recovered.

Now getting a better look at the burn pile. Tyne says there are twigs similar to the ones he saw outside the building. Also in the pile, he says, a portion of the shoe found burnt outside and parts of a notebook with homework. — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 13, 2018

Remember the glasses found at the crime scene?

The folded prescription eyeglasses have been brought up multiple times today. In some images of the crime scene, the glasses aren't visible. In another, the glasses are. She clarifies that there was no debris covering the glasses. She believes they aren't visible due to angle. — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 12, 2018

A store manager from Eyemart Express said she sold glasses to Criner with the same frame and lens prescription as those found at the crime scene. Criner’s foster mother also testified that he wore glasses. The defense argued the glasses could belong to someone else.

Witnesses said they found a hair on the neon green shirt collected from the trash bin outside the vacant building. DNA analysts said results showed the hair could belong to Weiser. Analysts said they could exclude 99.89 percent of the North American population, including Criner and his relatives, from having that particular mitochondrial DNA type.

Court will continue tomorrow morning. We are wrapped for the day. This "bump in the road" is referring to a word document that Fuentes said was found on an external thumb drive plugged into the tablet and not on the tablet itself. — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 17, 2018

Criner took the stand Wednesday after the judge made sure he knew this was giving up his “valuable” right to remain silent.

STATE: "so all we have to decide is if you're the person who did it?"

CRINER: "pretty much, but I don't like my odds." — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 18, 2018

Two writings of Criner’s were shown to the courtroom, both of which depicted violence and rape.

Criner has been incredibly animated during his stories. He's been laughing and giggling recounting his high school life. — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 18, 2018

Criner laughed multiple times during his testimony. However, his demeanor changed when defense asked if he killed Haruka Weiser.

"Mick, did you kill Haruka Weiser," the defense asked.

"No sir," Criner replied.

"Mick did you kill Haruka Weiser?” “No sir.”



Criner says he did not run into anyone wearing all black on Sunday night and says he did not have the red bike yet. — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 18, 2018

Criner also recounted his past and what happened after he decided to hitchhike to Austin. He said he was at the vacant Medical Arts building the night Weiser was killed.

MONDAY APRIL 4: "That was supposed to be a good day." Criner says he found a bike and three bags. In the bags, he found condoms, gloves, ropes, clothes, and a laptop." Criner says the bike is the red one that is still in the courtroom as evidence today. — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 18, 2018

Criner said, the next day on April 4, he found a red bike and some bags with various items inside, including a blue bag with one shoe and a laptop among other things. Prosecutors say the blue bag, shoe and laptop are Weiser’s.

After four hours of closing arguments and four and a half hours of deliberation, the jury could not reach a verdict. The judge dismissed the jury for the day at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Judge gives jury "an extra caution." Says because of the large amount of media, "in a lot of circumstances, that would mean the jury would be sequestered." Judge will not sequester jury. Judge says they are relying "on your faith and honesty to avoid information about this case." — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) July 20, 2018

Judge Wahlberg said the jury requested “voluminous” amount of evidence to view. Jury deliberations will continue at 8 a.m. Friday.

“I think you messed with the wrong girl that night,” Thomas Weiser, Haruka Weiser’s dad, said as he took the stand one last time.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday July 20, a Travis County jury found Criner guilty of capital murder.

"In the end, [Haruka] did prevail because her spirit, her bright faith is looking down on this scene right now and smiling with the satisfaction that not only were you caught, but convicted for the terrible crimes you committed against her,” Weiser said.

Criner was sentenced to life in prison, but he can be eligible for parole after 40 years.

"I promise you this, the Texas State Board of Paroles and Pardons will need to build a new room to hold all the letters that I and everyone that loves Haruka will be writing to make sure that your twisted fantasies remain just that,” Weiser said.

