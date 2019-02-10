WACO, Texas — Change is in the works for the soon to be vacant Train Waco building on Elm Avenue in Waco.

The building has been the focus of both controversy and an unsuccessful lawsuit, but now all of that seems to be in the rear-view mirror.

Earlier this year the owners of Train Waco announced they were moving to a larger building on Valley Mills Drive. Once that announcement was made people in East Waco were very vocal about putting a business in the building that they both want and need.

In 2018 a group of East Waco residents filed a lawsuit claiming ownership of the Train Waco building, but a judge threw the lawsuit out. Since then, City Center Waco has been busy listening to the community to better understand what they would like to see in the predominantly black neighborhood.

City Center Waco say their role is to accelerate and steer real estate development in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

It is not clear if a grocery store, a pharmacy, or a bank is moving in, but they say they are waiting in anticipation for the new occupants of the building to make the announcement. City Center Waco say they are hoping citizens are just as excited.

"What we've consistently heard from the community and East Waco is a list of services they really need,” Megan Henderson of City Center Waco said. “It was with those lists, desires and minds that we worked with partners and existing building owners in hopes of attracting something that would be a good fit."

City Center Waco said the announcement about what business is expected to come and will be announced as soon as next week.

