Podcast: Inside the Vanessa Guillen case

KILLEEN, Texas — It’s a case that’s captivated Texas and the nation. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier from Houston, was missing for more than two months before remains that her attorney says belong to her were discovered.
Texas TEGNA television stations have been closely following the case, from the time she disappeared in April to every twist and turn as investigators unraveled the case.
Now Vault Studios has created a podcast that takes you from the day Vanessa disappeared through when her remains were found. You’ll hear interviews with family members, news reports as the case unfolds and reporter accounts of covering this story.
Co-host, Will Johnson, serves as TEGNA’s executive producer, audio and podcasts. Previously, Johnson spent 15 years with Discovery Communications where he produced, launched and oversaw Discovery Networks’ first-ever podcasts. Johnson’s background includes hosting Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show and one of Discovery’s longest-running podcasts.
Co-host, Jessica Noll, is an investigative journalist and podcast producer/host for TEGNA and VAULT Studios. As a National Edward R. Murrow recipient, and a three-time Emmy Award-winning multimedia journalist and storyteller, she’s been uncovering the truth and digging into crime investigations for 17 years in print, TV and digital platforms, including most recently with WXIA, NBC-Atlanta. Her work has been featured on MSNBC, HLN, CNN, Fox News and CrimeOnline w/Nancy Grace.