Vanessa Guillen's sister: 'They lied to us every single day'

Vanessa's family accuses the Army of a cover-up in her disappearance and they want a Congressional investigation.

HOUSTON — The anguished sister of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen said she dreamed of being a soldier since she was 10 years old.

That dream quickly turned into a nightmare. The 20-year-old Houston native told her family she was sexually harassed by her superior and didn't feel safe but was afraid to report it.

Within weeks, Vanessa vanished. Now, the family says remains found Tuesday are believed to be hers.

"I want justice. I want answers," Vanessa's sister Lupe said at a news conference Wednesday. "My sister did not deserve to suffer. My sister did not deserve this."

The family is demanding a Congressional investigation into how the case was handled from the beginning.

"They lied to our faces every single day" Vanessa's sister Lupe said, accusing the Army of a cover-up. "My sister deserved respect. My sister deserved to be heard."

Police confirmed that a suspect in Guillen's disappearance killed himself early Wednesday as officers moved in and the man's ex-wife is in custody in connection with the case.

Vanessa's sister Mayra said she met the soldier who killed himself before, and she "could tell" something was not right about him. She said the man laughed in her face when she visited the base for an update on the case.

The dead man is the same one who sexually harassed Guillen before she disappeared, according to family attorney Natalie Khawam. Vanessa told her mother he walked in on her when she was in the shower.

Khawam blamed the culture of the Army for Vanessa's fear to report sexual harassment. She said soldiers are only allowed to report harassment internally and are blackballed and accused of insubordination when they do. She wants legislation to change that.

"We have a dead person because of sexual harassment," Khawam said. "If she could get killed, anyone could get killed. This could happen to our mothers, sisters, daughters. We want a bill in her name."

"How could this happen on a military base? How could this happen while she was on duty?" a tearful Lupe asked. "

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who served in the Army for 17 years, said the Department of Defense has talked about reform for years but hasn't gone far enough.

"We stand here for Vanessa. We stand here for justice. We stand here for every other service member who's experienced sexual harassment or assault and did not feel safe reporting it for fear of retaliation," Gabbard said.