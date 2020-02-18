SAN ANTONIO — Selena fans in San Antonio won't have to travel far to honor the Queen of Tejano.

The 'Veinticinco Años Tribute Concert' for Selena Quintanilla Perez will be held on May 9th at the Alamodome. Q Productions is working with the City of San Antonio to put on the concert.

Pitbull, Becky G, Ally Brooke and A.B. Quintanilla are among the performers at the concert, along with other big names in Tejano and pop music.

A.B. said he's excited to be part of the show honoring his sister.

"Her dream was, as she said in her own words, to create something that would last forever," A.B. said. "We're here 25 years later and she was able to accomplish that."

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is the CEO of Q Productions. During Tuesday's press conference at the Alamodome, she said San Antonio felt like the right place for this concert.

"San Antonio really is the hub of Tejano music," Suzette said. "There are so many reasons why San Antonio felt like it was the right place to hold an event of this magnitude."

Suzette said part of the Selena movie was filmed there. It's also where Selena won a few Tejano music awards.

A.B. said even more performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday at noon. Tickets can be purchased at Selena25.com, Ticketmaster or the Alamodome Box Office. They cost $40 to $200.

Watch the full announcement below: