Leading up to Thursday's Senate testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about her accusations involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, some have claimed that there's an old link between their families that could be motivation for the accusations.

Both Powerline and Pacific Pundit wrote articles on the topic.

Powerline claimed that "Kavanaugh's mother ruled against accuser's parents," and Pacific Pundit wrote "Christine Blasey-Ford Motive: Revenge -- Kavanaugh's Mother Judge Against Parents in Foreclosure case 1996"

THE QUESTION

Did Brett Kavanaugh's mother rule against the Blasey's in a foreclosure case in 1996?

THE ANSWER

No. It's important to note that there is a nugget of truth in this claim. Martha Kavanaugh, Brett's mother, was the judge that oversaw the Blasey's foreclosure case in the late 1990's, but Martha Kavanaugh actually ruled to allow the dismissal of the case - meaning she ruled in favor of the family.

WHAT WE FOUND

Montgomery County Court records do show three things:

1.) Christine Blasey Ford's parents, Ralph and Paula Blasey did have a foreclosure case opened against them in 1996.

2.) They Refinanced their home as can be seen in these documents.

Blasey Family Deed (refinanced) by Harvey Ward on Scribd

3.) Judge Martha Kavanaugh approved a motion to dismiss the foreclosure filing by company UMLIC-Eight corp.

Since Judge Martha Kavanaugh ruled to dismiss the foreclosure case against the Blasey's after they refinanced their home, we can verify any claims that she ruled against the family are FALSE.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA