VERIFY: $80 H-E-B coupon on Facebook is not real or valid

H-E-B, like most businesses, encourages its customers to head to their website to find legitimate offers.

HOUSTON — There is a coupon going around social media offering H-E-B customers an $80 break on their next grocery bill.

When one woman saw it, she sent it to the Verify team to find out if it’s real.

The coupon bearing the H-E-B logo appears to offer customers $80 off. All the recipient must do is “Tap on the link to get the coupon to celebrate the store’s 115th anniversary.”

Damita Daniels sent it to the Verify team after it popped up in her Facebook messenger inbox.

Our source for this is H-E-B.

The supermarket chain proudly displays its history and milestones online. Their story dates to 1905. The company will be celebrating a 115-year anniversary this year on Thanksgiving Day. But will customers be celebrating with $80 in savings at the register?

H-E-B tells the Verify team, “This coupon/voucher/gift card is in no way affiliated with nor endorsed by H-E-B.”

So, we can Verify, the $80 coupon is fake.