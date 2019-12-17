TEMPLE, Texas — Have you been dreaming of a white Christmas? It doesn't look like it will happen this year in Central Texas, but that got us wondering; has there ever been a true "white Christmas" in Central Texas?

For this one, we checked data from the National Weather Service. We also spoke to Jennifer Dunn, she's the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

"From what I can tell, Central Texas has likely never had a true white Christmas." Dunn said. "But 0.1" of snow fell on Dec. 24, 2009, at Waco Regional Airport and some of that may have lasted into the 25th."

There have been other recorded incidents of snow falling in the days leading up to Christmas, but only patchy areas, if any, remained by Christmas Day.

So as far as we can tell, we can VERIFY central Texas as a whole has never experienced a "true" white Christmas with blankets of snow piled up on the ground to greet Santa.

