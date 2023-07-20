Yes, a photo of trimmed trees outside the NBCUniversal building is real

The heavily trimmed trees line a street in Los Angeles where picketing WGA and SAG members have been gathering during the ongoing strike.

Amid an entertainment workers’ strike, photos went viral claiming to show drastically trimmed trees lining a street in Los Angeles where the workers were picketing.

“Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week,” a tweet from sketch comedy writer Chris Stephens said.

Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week. pic.twitter.com/aZvvPYQ23i — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 17, 2023

After the photo was posted on July 17, it racked up more than 36 million views. “Universal trimmed trees” was also a trending search on Google and people online wondered if the trees were really trimmed like that.

THE QUESTION

Is the photo of the drastically trimmed trees outside a NBCUniversal building real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the viral photo of the trimmed trees outside a NBCUniversal building is real.

WHAT WE FOUND

In a direct message to VERIFY, Chris Stephens confirmed he took the viral photo outside an NBCUniversal building. According to the Los Angeles Times, Stephens is striking along with other entertainment writers.

The Los Angeles Times also published a side-by-side image of the trees before and after trimming.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia tweeted similar photos of the trees. One was a picture of what the trees looked like at an earlier unspecified date and another was an after photo showing the trimmed trees.

On Twitter, Meija said his office was investigating the studio because no tree trimming permits have been issued over the last three years at the location seen in the photo. The photo was taken at the intersection of Barham Boulevard and Lakeside Plaza, Google Maps confirms, where an NBCUniversal building is located. Fica trees can be seen lining Barham Boulevard in Google Maps’ Street View images taken in February 2023.

UPDATE:



With cooperation from the Bureau of Street Services, we have found that no tree trimming permits have been issued over the last three years for this location outside Universal Studios.



Also, the City did not issue any tree trimming permits for the latest tree trimmings. https://t.co/8ge7LElRao pic.twitter.com/JChoiNvHhW — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 19, 2023

“Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket. The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees,” Meija wrote.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman also confirmed on Twitter that no permit was issued at that location. Permits for tree trimming along Los Angeles’ urban streets are managed by the Urban Forestry Division under the Bureau of Street Services. Raman posted a statement from the Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) that said a notice to comply will be issued to the property owner.

“This is standard practice for when work occurs in the public right-of-way without permission. UFD (Urban Forestry Division) will also coordinate with StreetsLA’s Investigation and Enforcement Division (IED) to confirm if this case warrants the issuance of an administrative citation or an administrative hearing,” Raman’s tweet says.

Regarding the tree trimming at Universal Studios -- after looking into the matter with the Urban Forestry Division (UFD), we found that no permit was issued for any tree trimming at this site. UFD and StreetsLA are investigating whether a citation can be issued.



BSS Statement: pic.twitter.com/3RyJpTO045 — Councilmember Nithya Raman (@cd4losangeles) July 19, 2023

VERIFY reached out to NBCUniversal for comment and did not hear back at the time of publication.