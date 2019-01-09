In the aftermath of the August 31 shooting, a variety of GoFundMe accounts have popped up claiming to support the victims.

However, fundraisers like GoFundMe accounts can arise with little to no verification after a tragedy, scamming people who simply want to help the victims of shootings and natural disasters.

A few GoFundMe accounts have already been circulating for victims of the shooting, and NewsWest 9 is working to verify whether or not these accounts are credible.

Here's what we know so far:

Gofundme for an officer that died

According to Midland Police, there was a GoFundMe circulating claiming that an officer had died. None of the officers involved in the shooting were killed.

MPD says this fundraiser is a hoax, but they also believe it might have already been taken down.

Account for an Midland police officer



Midland police and GoFundMe have confirmed a legitimate GoFundMe account has been set up for the Midland officer injured in the shooting. MPD has endorsed and encouraged the fundraiser pictured below.

Account for the 17 month old

According to GoFundMe , the account for the 17-month-old girl who was hit by a bullet is authentic.

Account for the postal worker killed by the shooter

GoFundMe has verified the account for Mary Granados. Granados is the postal worker who was killed when the shooter hijacked her vehicle.

Account for the injured DPS trooper

GoFundMe has also verified the Gofundme for Chuck Pryor. Pryor is the Texas State Trooper who was the first person shot by the gunman.

Account for one of the shooting victims

Marián Boado Encinosa was one of the victims of the Odessa shooting. GoFundMe included her fundraiser in the list of verified accounts.

We are working to verify other accounts that are circulating as well as find ways to help victims and first responders. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

