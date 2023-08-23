VERIFY: Doctors explain when a sports injury is more than just bumps and bruises

Football, men's soccer, cross country and volleyball are just some of the fall sports students are hitting the fields or the courts for in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school sports are back in full swing across the Carolinas as football kicked off last week in the Charlotte area.

Recently, there's been a spotlight on the danger of sports for kids. And over the weekend, a player for the New England Patriots was taken to the hospital after a violent collision on the field. That incident has led many parents questioning how they can tell if their child's sports injury is serious.

Football, men's soccer, cross country and volleyball are just some of the fall sports students are hitting the fields or the courts for in the Carolinas. Sports injuries can happen, but how do you know if your child's injury is serious and needs medical attention?

According to the latest data from the Insurance Information Institute, when it comes to fall sports in 2021, football saw the most injuries in players ages 15 to 24, with more than 92,000 injuries. Soccer had 59,000, and volleyball teams reported 18,000 injuries.

Both doctors said if your child's pain from a sports injury goes away in two days after using ice and inflammatory medicine, they should be OK.

"In terms of treatment at home, we always want to remember the mnemonic device "PRICE," Dakkak said. "So, protect the area, rest the area, ice the area, compress the area and elevate the area."

"If you are having trouble walking, you can't use that body part with normal activities," Geier said. "Anything that seems out of the ordinary, it's safer to get it checked."

Geier said for younger children, bones are more likely to break because they are generally weaker. But for teens, ligament tears are more common.

"That's why they are more likely to have orthopedic injuries that need surgery at high school and college age," Geier said.

Both doctors stress parents should tell children to tell their coach when they don't feel well. Playing through the pain is an old cliché, but it could be an indicator of a serious injury. If your child experiences dizziness, fogginess, headaches, blurred vision, nausea or any changes in their behavior, parents should immediately consult a doctor.

Here in the Carolinas, it can be pretty hot for the first few months of fall sports. Heat exhaustion is also something to be aware of. Ensure you are talking to your kids about drinking lots of water and finding ways to stay cool during practice.

