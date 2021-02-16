VERIFY: No, the Aloft hotel in Waco is not charging $1,500 for a room... so what's going on?

WACO, Texas — Despite photos going around on social media that showed the Aloft Waco Baylor hotel is charging $1,500 for a room a night, hotel staff says those rates are inaccurate.
6 News verified that the prices shown below were the result of the system being overbooked.
"The system tries to fix itself when we are overbooked so the room wasn't actually going for that," said a staff member.
The hotel continued that the rooms wouldn't be able to book at that rate.
Staff members tell us they are booked for the night and for the foreseeable future due to the state-wide electricity outage.