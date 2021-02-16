VERIFY: No, the Aloft hotel in Waco is not charging $1,500 for a room... so what's going on?

Despite online posts showing rooms starting in the few thousands, Aloft Hotels says it's not booking rooms for that steep of a price.

WACO, Texas — Despite photos going around on social media that showed the Aloft Waco Baylor hotel is charging $1,500 for a room a night, hotel staff says those rates are inaccurate.

6 News verified that the prices shown below were the result of the system being overbooked.

"The system tries to fix itself when we are overbooked so the room wasn't actually going for that," said a staff member.

The hotel continued that the rooms wouldn't be able to book at that rate.