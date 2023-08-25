Verify | Summer TikTok trends, science or scam

Summer TikTok trends recommending alternative ways to tan, color hair and lose weight might pose as health risks.

CENTRAL, Texas — Not every trend on TikTok is one you should follow, especially if they pose a risk to your health.

Beer tanning, lightening hair with lemon juice, and saltwater cleanses have gained popularity on TikTok.

It has now been Verified, using the knowledge of a health professional, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, these trends pose a risk to your health.

Beer tanning trend:

"They [TikTok users] think it [beer] helps to increase the melanin in your skin and make it darker, but that's not the case," Director and Chair of the Nursing Dept. at Texas A&M University Central Texas, Dr. Amy Mersiovsky said.

Dr. Mersiovsky added that exposure to the sun with alcohol on your skin can result in burning.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there is no such thing as a safe tan.

They went on to say, an increase in skin pigment, called melanin, which causes the tan color change in your skin is a sign of damage.

Dr. Mersiovsky said the best option is to wear normal sunscreen with the right amount of SPF when out in the sun.

Saltwater cleanse trend:

People have taken to the trend of using salt water to cleanse their bodies and lose weight on TikTok.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, increased sodium intake can cause or exacerbate chronic kidney damage and increase the risk of progressive kidney disease.

"It can cause fluid and electrolyte imbalances," Dr. Mersiovsky said.

She also warns people that sodium can impact the way your muscles and nerves work. We can verify, drinking salt water to cleanse your body and lose weight, is not a healthy decision.

Dr. Mersiovsky recommends eating right, drinking regular water and exercising.

Lightening hair with lemon juice:

In order to lighten hair, people are also following a trend of using lemon juice on TikTok.

We can verify this is not a safe practice.

"This can lead to more breakage and damage to your hair," Dr. Mersiovsky said.

Lemon juice is an acid, so it's likely to not only ruin your hair in the sun, but possibly burn your scalp too.