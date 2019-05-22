MILTON, Fla — Viral video posted to Facebook appears to show a possible Wendy's employee bathing in a kitchen sink at one of the fast-food chain's Florida locations.

CBS affiliate WKRG reports the shirtless and barefoot man climbed into the sink, which was full of soap suds at the Wendy's in Milton -- near Pensacola. In the video clip, Wendy's employees appear to be filming the situation.

An operations manager for Wendy's told WKRG the business was investigating the footage and declined further comment.

WARNING: The unedited video below was posted to Facebook by someone else and contains strong language that may be offensive to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. Scroll down to watch.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation released a statement this afternoon:

DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants has received multiple consumer complaints regarding the Wendy’s Restaurant in Milton over the last 24 hours after the viral video was posted on social media. Those complaints sparked an immediate inspection of the establishment which was conducted this afternoon.

A copy of today's inspection report was also released.

