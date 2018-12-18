WINNIE — A pair of Chambers County deputies are being hailed by the sheriff as heroes after rescuing a man from a burning car last week.

The sheriff's office released the video on their Facebook page Tuesday of the heroic rescue by deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington.

At a news conference Tuesday evening Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne praised the deputies and called them heroes but the pair insisted they were only doing their jobs.

"It's what we do. It's our job; the smallest things to the biggest things," Deputy Boznango told the media assembled at the news conference in Mont Belvieu.

"I'm not a hero, the guys who have died doing our job, they are the real heroes," Deputy Carrington added.

When the deputies arrived on the scene at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, they found a flipped car in flames in the median of State Highway 124 just south of Winnie according to a Facebook Post by the sheriff's office.

As the deputies run towards the burning car one can be heard calling to bystanders, "Where? Where?" as the bystanders point out where the driver was trapped.

The bystanders point to the driver calling out "Can you pull him out? Can you pull him out?"

"Sir? Sir? Give me your arms," Deputy Boznango can be heard on his body cam video calling out to the driver as he attempts to pull the man out of the car.

Deputy Boznango can then be heard calling to his fellow deputy for help saying "Carlton I need your help. It's hot."

The deputies were able to pull the unconscious driver, who's legs and lower body were on fire, from the car through the window according to the release.

They pulled him into a nearby puddle and were able extinguished the flames on his body.

The driver, who was the only one in the car, was airlifted to a Houston hospital in critical condition according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Neither deputy was injured but the heat of the fire did melt some of the equipment on their uniforms.

