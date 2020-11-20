Murder investigation launched after shooting outside Waco bar

At this time, there are no information about a suspect or possible suspects involved.

WACO, Texas — A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting outside of Mr. Magoos bar in Waco, early Friday morning, according to Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum.

At this time, there are no information about a suspect or possible suspects involved.

In a press release, Bynum said the victim was a Hispanic man, but his identity will be released at a later time.

Waco PD received a call about shots being fired at the bar on 4601 Hodde Drive at about 1:50 a.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot, according to the press release.

The department learned from a phone call that a gunshot victim had arrived a a local hospital, but the victim had died before officers arrived at the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting:

Waco Police Department: (254) 750-7500

Waco Crime Stoppers: (254) 753-4357