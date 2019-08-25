WACO, Texas — UPDATE: Dunlap has been located and is no longer considered missing, according to Waco police. Officials did not say way he was found.

Waco police are searching for a missing man who was last seen near 23rd St. and Homan Saturday.

Police said Aaron Dunlap, 40, is a white man possibly wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

His beard may be thicker than it is in the photo police provided.

Anyone with information on Dunlap’s whereabouts is asked to call Waco police at 750-7500.

