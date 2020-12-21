Longtime Waco police officer loses battle with cancer

Officer McKinney served in several roles under the police department, before transferring to the Drug Enforcement Section, where he spent his final days.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Officer William Michael McKinney passed away on Saturday after battling cancer, according to the police department. He leaves behind his wife, daughter, and several family members.

"I am very saddened to announce the loss of Waco PD Officer William Michael McKinney," Officer Garen Bynum wrote in a press release Monday morning.

Officer McKinney joined the Waco Police Dept. as a police recruit on Sept. 7, 2004. According to the release, he took time away to be a firefighter with the Waco Fire Department, then returned to the force in 2008.

Since then, he served several roles under the police department before transferring to the Drug Enforcement Section. Officer McKinney held this position from Nov. 27, 2016, until his final days, according to the release.

His time in service earned him several awards under his belt, including the Waco Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, the Certificate of Merit award, 3 Meritorious Unit Awards, and several written commendations.

Officer McKinney also served in the U.S. Navy from 1991 to 1994, then received an Honorable Discharge, according to the release.

"As you can clearly see, Ofc. McKinney has spent his entire adult life serving his country and community in some form," Bynum said. "He is a true hero and we could not be more proud of him and his life."

As of Monday morning, there is no word on funeral arrangements.