WACO, Texas — One person is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after a late night shooting in Waco.

The shooting happened at the Villages apartments located at 1106 North 6th Street.

Waco PD received a shots fired call after midnight and once on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released so far.

The Villages apartments was the scene of a different shooting earlier this week.

No word yet on if the two incidents are connected.