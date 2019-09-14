WACO, Texas — One person is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after a late night shooting in Waco.
The shooting happened at the Villages apartments located at 1106 North 6th Street.
Waco PD received a shots fired call after midnight and once on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
No other details have been released so far.
The Villages apartments was the scene of a different shooting earlier this week.
No word yet on if the two incidents are connected.