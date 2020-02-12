Waco Wonderland goes virtual this weekend

The annual tradition will be a virtual event this year that people can enjoy safely from their home.

WACO, Texas — The annual Waco Wonderland event is kicking off Friday night as a virtual experience this year. The celebration begins at 7 p.m. with a Virtual Tree Lighting and will be followed by fireworks. Families and fans of the event can watch on the Waco Wonderland Facebook page and on the Waco City Cable Channel.

The city is still encouraging people to visit downtown Waco this year to see the holiday light display in person and to get their holiday shopping done.

Here’s the rundown for this year’s Waco Wonderland:

Friday, December 4

7 p.m. – Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony

7:05 p.m. – Virtual Fireworks Show

7:15 p.m. – Downtown Holiday Light Display Preview and Mayor’s Holiday Welcome

Saturday, December 5

8 a.m. – Virtual Wonderland Run Introduction, Presented by Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas

10 a.m. – Greetings from the Santa House and Letters to Santa Information

2 p.m. – Meet Santa’s Reindeer

5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Storytime with Santa

Sunday, December 6