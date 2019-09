WACO, Texas — One man has died after being shot in the chest inside of a Waco apartment.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of North 25th Street Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

Waco police say once on scene they found 46 year old Ravis Kennedy dead with at least one gunshot wound in the chest.

Officers say the suspect was last seen running from the apartment complex.

An investigation is underway.

If you have any information about the shooting contact Waco police.