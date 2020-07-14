Wanted: Army CID seeking soldier, offering $10k reward

"SSG Johnson" is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in April 2017

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Army Criminal Investigation Command is asking for the public's help as they search for a United States Army soldier accused of sexual assault in April 2017 near Tabu Club in Killeen in April 2017.

The Army CID is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

According the CID, the solider has been identified as "SSG Johnson," a 6'2" black male with a muscular build and short black hair. Investigators said the wanted man left with a female solider in a maroon, four door sedan with dark tinted window that has upgraded after market accessories.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fort Stewart CID Office at (912) 767-5030; CID CRIME TIPS at www.cid.army.mil or the Military Police Desk at (912) 767-4264.