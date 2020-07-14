x
Skip Navigation

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

news

Wanted: Army CID seeking soldier, offering $10k reward

"SSG Johnson" is wanted in connection with a sexual assault in April 2017
Credit: Army CID

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Army Criminal Investigation Command is asking for the public's help as they search for a United States Army soldier accused of sexual assault in April 2017 near Tabu Club in Killeen in April 2017.

The Army CID is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

According the CID, the solider has been identified as "SSG Johnson," a 6'2" black male with a muscular build and short black hair. Investigators said the wanted man left with a female solider in a maroon, four door sedan with dark tinted window that has upgraded after market accessories.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fort Stewart CID Office at (912) 767-5030; CID CRIME TIPS at www.cid.army.mil or the Military Police Desk at (912) 767-4264.

Related stories on KCENTV.com

RELATED: Mom of Gregory Morales feels like her son has been forgotten after remains were found near Fort Hood

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen family calls for justice and bill in her name to protect sexual assault victims

RELATED: One military suspect dead, ex-wife of former soldier arrested in connection to Vanessa Guillen disappearance

RELATED: Killeen community holds vigil honoring Gregory Morales