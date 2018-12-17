We have a job opening for you! The position is for someone willing to travel the world and take photographs for a wealthy family. The salary? $100,000.

Sound too good to be true? According to a website that books photographers for job openings, it's not.

Perfocal.com reports it received an email from a family in the United Kingdom that says they're looking for a photographer to join them on their world travels. They didn't reveal the name of the family.

The email says the job would be for a year but could last longer. The family says it will be visiting places in Europe, the Americas and Australia. Events the family may go to include Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and the Grand Prix in Monaco.

You knew there would be catches, of course. The email says you have to be willing to travel at short notice, travel most of the year, be gone for up to three months at a time and work 10 hours a day.

If you're still interested in the job, there's more information at Perfocal.com.

