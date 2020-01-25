WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For 19-year-old James Lingard, IronMen Ministries has been a second family for the last six years.

"There's usually a generational disconnect between age groups, especially in our church, and it's started to close recently because of stuff like this," he says.

During Friday morning's ministry meeting, Lingard and his family were in for a surprise -- a new car.

"It's been kind of tough sometimes because my mom is disabled and we only have one car, really, so we usually have to share it, but I've been riding with my friends, but I feel bad about it because I'm wasting their gas," says Lingard.

The teen says between being a full-time college student at Middle Georgia State University and working at Hobby Lobby, having a way to get around is important.

"I come from a place where I've never really had a lot. I never had a car, my family had to find transportation with other people back when I was younger. My house burned down, so I didn't really have a house."

When Matt Collins, owner of Click It Automotive Group, heard Lingard's story, he wanted to help.

The ministry raised $4,800 themselves, then Collins handpicked the car and paid the rest.

"When we were there this morning, it kind of put it on my heart to pay for the first year of insurance. Completely unexpected, I was just sitting there, and after hearing his testimony and stuff of that nature, I just said said, 'Man, I got to do more,'" says Collins.

Collins says he picked the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage because it barely had any miles on it and it's great on gas.

"If we could have more young men like him in this area, in this world, it'll be a better world," he says.

We asked Lingard where he'll be driving first in his new car. His answer was "Books-A-Million."

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: January 12-18

RELATED: Oak Ridge church erases $4.2M in community medical debt

RELATED: Former Bibb County student returns home as Navicent Health doctor

RELATED: 'I really have a second chance at life': Macon woman cancer-free after stem cell transplant from her mom

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.