GALVESTON, Texas — Beachgoers should take extra precaution when heading to Galveston Island Friday.

A strong rip current in the surf is being reported by the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Adult swimmers should only be in water that is no more than waist deep, while non-swimmers and children should be kept along the surf line.

The National Weather Service says swim near a lifeguard.

“If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

Brazoria County has closed its beaches this weekend due to the dangerous rip currents.

High levels of fecal bacteria have been reported in many places in the beach water from 60th Street down to 14th Street.

The Galveston County Sheriff said Memorial Day weekend could be just as bad as last weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula. Deputies are preparing for record crowds once again.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Crystal Beach has not been this wild since the 1990s.

“Pre Hurricane Ike this was not an uncommon scene,” Trochesset said.

After Ike, things changed. The crowds dried up, and many residents left.

Last weekend’s “Go Topless Jeep Weekend” is proof the visitors are back.

“We’re looking at 15 years since the people from the peninsula, or who moved into the peninsula, aren’t used to seeing this kind of event,” Trochesset said.

More than 100 arrests were made last weekend when thousands of partiers descended on the peninsula.

“If their parents or grandparents knew the way they were acting down there, they’d be shocked,” Trochesset said.

It was too much for residents like Dino Hawk who stayed away from the crowds and left the peninsula.

“They were totally out of control,” Hawk said. “Like, nobody knows how to behave anymore. They think it’s all open range. They can do whatever they want, whenever they want, however they want.”

Sheriff Trochesset said this weekend could be just as bad.

“Memorial weekend is typically the heaviest weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula, and we could have the same event as last weekend,” Trochesset said. “It could look exactly the same.”

Trochesset said he will be asking for more resources from the county to manage the growing crowds on the beach.

