SEATTLE — Thousands of healthcare workers marched through Seattle Saturday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event was called #WhiteCoatsForBlack Lives.

Saturday marks the 9th day of protests in western Washington over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals marched from Harborview Medical Center to Seattle City Hall on Saturday. The marchers passed by the Seattle Police Department downtown and had peaceful interactions with officers.

“The demonstration today was very peaceful, people were respectful, people were keeping space," said one healthcare worker participating in the march. "There were people that had hand sanitizer everywhere, offering it up. I think it’s an important health concern but we were doing our best to try and stay as safe as possible and this issue is important and it needs to be addressed and talked about and publicized.”

It appeared most of the participants were wearing face masks while protesting.

While marching, many people held up signs that a read, “Racism is a public health emergency,” and “Racism is a pandemic, too.”

