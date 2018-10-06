EAST CLEVELAND -- Multiple homes remain evacuated Monday, hours after a deadly explosion rocked an East Cleveland house in the 1000 block of E. 125th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Officials have scheduled a news conference to provide updates on the explosion Monday morning. WKYC plans to stream it live here around 11 a.m. (MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch it.)

One woman was killed in the explosion and a man suffered severe burns. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities on Monday released 911 calls from neighbors in the moments following the explosion.

"The whole sky, the whole everything shook. Everybody came out of their house. It's like, a sonic sound or something," one caller said.

The explosion's fire traveled to four neighboring homes, including an apartment.

Officials said five to eight additional homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Neil Durbin, Senior Communication Specialist to Dominion Energy, released this statement:

Dominion Energy Ohio crews responded to a reported home explosion at 1073 East 125th Street, East Cleveland. Dominion Energy Ohio tested the mainline on East 125th Street, and the service line, which connects our mainline to the house at 1073 E. 125th Street. and those lines checked out OK. Dominion Energy Ohio leak detection crews checked main lines and service lines in the surrounding neighborhood and, again, found no leaks. Thus, we have eliminated any Dominion Energy Ohio facilities (mains and service lines) as a potential factor in the explosion. Dominion Energy Ohio investigators worked with firefighters at the scene this afternoon and evening, proving technical assistance to try to determine a cause. Investigators are now focusing their attention on the inside of the house. Fire department investigators will make the final determination of cause. The house at 1073 East 125th Street is an active Dominion Energy Ohio account. However, the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

*A previous version of this story stated that three people were injured, that was incorrect. The story has been updated with the accurate information.

