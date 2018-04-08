PORTLAND, Ore. — Police used non-lethal force to control a large crowd that assembled near Waterfront Park for a Patriot Prayer rally and counter-protest in downtown Portland.

Police appeared to deploy flash bangs and detained several people after officers reported counter-protesters were throwing projectiles, including rocks and bottles.

The flash bangs went off as Patriot Prayer began marching through downtown Portland. During the march, police reportedly declared the demonstrations a "civil disturbance" and asked people to disperse.

The march returned to Waterfront Park, where police continued to keep Patriot Prayer supporters and counter-protesters separate, with Southwest Naito Parkway being the divider.

The dueling protests had garnered national attention after previous showdowns between the two groups ended in violence.

Patriot Prayer labeled Saturday's rally as a Gibson For Senate Freedom March, in support of founder Joey Gibson, who is also running for the U.S. Senate in Washington. In addition to Patriot Prayer, members of the Proud Boys, who the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled as a hate group, have attended in support of Gibson.

Police set up barricades and multiple security checkpoints around Waterfront Park. The security measures came after Patriot Prayer founder and U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson encouraged supporters to come to the rally armed.

Police said people are not allowed to bring weapons into city parks, or have concealed handguns in Portland without valid Oregon licenses. Police will not allow anyone with a rifle, shotgun, or other long-gun style firearms into the park. Police have confiscated other items that could be used as weapons.

