HOUSTON — Dramatic video caught the moment a freight train plowed into a Toyota Corolla stuck on a steep crossing Friday night. According to Houston Police no one was hurt when the two collided.

It happened along the 2100 block of Sherwin Street, just northeast of Houston's Memorial Park.

Police say whoever was in the stuck car thankfully had gotten out before the crash. It's unclear if the train was damaged, but the video sent to KHOU 11 News shows the car being tossed to the side.

