'Monster' caught in Brazos River near Baylor University

WACO, Texas — The Brazos River Authority shared a photo on Facebook Monday, May 1, showing a "monster" that was caught in the Brazos River near Baylor University.

The photo was submitted by Evin Wolske. Wolske is in the photo holding what appears to be a massive fish while in the water.

Details about how much his catch weighed were not known at the time this article was published.

In the same Facebook post, someone commented with a picture of themselves holding a large fish that looked similar to Wolske's catch. That user went on to say these fish are fun to catch "especially on rod and reel."

It’s Time for the Photo of the Week! Evin caught this monster on the Brazos River in Waco near the Baylor campus.... Posted by Brazos River Authority on Monday, May 1, 2023